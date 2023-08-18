Cebu Institute of Technology – University: Nurturing Excellence, Producing Top-notch Engineers

In higher education, some institutions go beyond imparting knowledge; they shape individuals into exceptional professionals who lead with distinction. Cebu Institute of Technology – University (CIT-U) stands tall among such institutions, consistently fostering a culture of excellence that has once again yielded remarkable results.

Engr. Roy Christian P. Oro’s remarkable Mechanical Engineering Licensure Exam achievement is a shining example of CIT-U’s dedication to nurturing excellence. His success adds another layer of distinction to the university’s reputation and serves as an inspiration for aspiring engineers across the nation.

The recent achievement of Engr. Roy Christian P. Oro, the 2023 King of Engineers and Magna Cum Laude Graduate from CIT-U, is a testament to the university’s commitment to nurturing exceptional talent. Engr. Oro’s outstanding performance in the Mechanical Engineer Licensure Exam, where he secured the top spot with an impressive rating of 94.60%, has made both CIT-U and the entire Cebuano community exceedingly proud.

The journey to becoming a top-notch engineer is no small feat. Engr. Oro’s success story is a culmination of dedication, hard work, and an unyielding pursuit of excellence. His accomplishment showcases the remarkable caliber of education and training provided by CIT-U.

Engr. Oro’s secret to success is simple yet powerful – “prayers, effort, and discipline.” These guiding principles have shaped his academic journey and propelled him to achieve remarkable results. His victory not only serves as an inspiration to his fellow students but also reaffirms CIT-U’s commitment to producing graduates who excel academically and as well-rounded individuals.

Engr. Roberto Base, Jr., Department Chair of the Mechanical Engineering Department at CIT-U, highlights academic intervention programs employed to help academically challenged students. One of these is the METalino club, among other programs, which is a tutorial club where volunteer mentors help their peers academically.

CIT-U’s reputation as a premier educational institution extends beyond academic prowess. The university’s emphasis on holistic development prepares students like Engr. Oro to face the challenges of the professional world with confidence and competence. By combining rigorous academic programs with values formation and practical experiences, CIT-U creates graduates who are skilled and equipped to make a positive impact in their respective fields.

As CIT-U continues to produce top-notchers and trailblazers, it reaffirms its position as a beacon of quality education and a catalyst for change in the academic landscape. As the legacy of excellence continues to flourish, CIT-U remains a testament to the power of education, determination, and the unwavering pursuit of dreams.

ADVERTORIAL

Topnotcher, Roy Christian Oro of CIT-U: Always aim for the top spot