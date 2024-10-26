Sinulog 2025 on track for record turnout with 17 contingents confirmed as of October

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The number of confirmed contingents for Sinulog 2025 as of October is already close to the total from previous years.

As of October 21, 17 contingents have already confirmed their participation in the Sinulog 2025 Grand Parade, the Sinulog Foundation Inc. reported.

This number is about 80 percent of the 21 groups that joined the full 2024 edition at South Road Properties (SRP).

In 2023, only 16 out of 26 groups participated in the Sinulog Grand Festival at SRP.

Cebu Provincial Governor Gwendolyn Garcia withdrew the contingents from the province when Rama insisted on SRP as the venue. Two of the three Metro Cebu Tri-cities followed suit: Lapu-Lapu City and Mandaue City also withdrew their participation.

Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia is hopeful for increased participation in 2025, especially now that Cebu Province will support the festival again. Organizers also plan to enhance social media marketing materials to boost participation.

He expects at least 30 to 35 groups to join next year, including contingents from Cebu Province. Provincial groups had boycotted the event for two years due to safety concerns at the SRP.

“Once it is out [on social media], I’m sure more will join, especially with the subsidy,” he said.

Garcia also wants to restore the original theme of the Sinulog, “One Beat, One Dance, One Vision.”

He said he wanted to refocus on the festival’s original essence and would discontinue the thematic changes introduced by Rama. This year, Rama initially designated “Sinulog sa Sugbo Philippines” as the theme, following “One Cebu Island Sinulog” in 2023.

“That simple. No more ‘Sinulog to the world,’ ‘Sinulog to the Philippines.’ It would be really simple,” Garcia said.

The city has allocated P105 million for the event scheduled on January 19, 2025.

Financial incentives and prizes for contingents will be boosted, with Cebu City and provincial groups set to receive P1 million each—up from P800,000. Out-of-town groups will see their subsidies rise to P1.5 million.

Additionally, registration fees will be waived for puppeteer and higantes categories to encourage artistic expression, with winners receiving cash prizes of P100,000, P75,000, and P50,000 for the top three spots.

Garcia also hopes to enhance participation in the float competition by exempting government agencies from registration fees to showcase contributions from local government units.

The confirmed contingent count has already exceeded early participation levels from previous years.

Garcia said it might be due to the Cebu City Sports Center’s appeal as a safer and more accessible venue. /clorenciana

