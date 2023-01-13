Cebu governor on Sinulog at SRP: I wish, pray for event’s success

Gwen: 10 contingents that backed out from Sinulog at SRP to perform in Sinulog sa Carmen instead

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Despite their decision to back out of the Sinulog Festival 2023 due to safety and security concerns over the new venue at the South Road Properties (SRP), Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia wished all the best and would pray for the success of the event.

Garcia announced on Friday, Jan. 13 that the decision of the nine contingents from Cebu province, as well as those from the cities of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu, to withdraw from this year’s SInulog was final.

Instead of the Sinulog Festival at SRP, the contingents will be performing at the Sinulog sa Carmen which will take place this Jan. 22.

The governor, however, clarified that they had no intention to compete with the Sinulog in Cebu City, which is being organized by the city government and the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI).

During a press conference on Friday, Garcia said ‘they had no choice’, adding that prioritizing the safety of the performers was crucial.

“There is no desire to compete at all but circumstances have forced us to take this course. I hope that the public will not try to compare, in any way. I am just doing my job…and this is the best recourse that I could possibly take,” she said.

In the meantime, Garcia will be offering her prayers for the success of the event and to protect the remaining performers who will be competing this Sunday, Jan. 15.

“But please believe me when I say that I wish all the success of the Ritual Showdown of the Sinulog in Cebu City. I will pray to the Señor Sto. Niño for all performers, all spectators (that they) will be protected. Whether this is just Cebu City or (the) entire Cebu province. It is the Cebu City Sinulog that has gained international fame and the success of Cebu City Sinulog is the success of Cebu. On the other hand, the failure of the Cebu City Sinulog will also be the failure of Cebu,” she said.

RELATED STORIES

Sinulog showdown venue still at SRP, says Mayor Rama

9 Cebu province contingents to withdraw from Sinulog competition if venue is SRP — Gwen

Sinulog performers on SRP venue: ‘Lisud gyud’

Guardo: Sinulog venue 90% ready

Sinulog 2023 will still be at SRP

Fiesta Señor and Sinulog Festival: What’s the difference?

Gwen carries on with Sinulog tradition

Cebu’s Sinulog among top 3 festivals in Asia

/dbs