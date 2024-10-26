DBM OKs early release of gov’t workers’ yearend bonus, cash gift

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has approved the earlier release of government personnel’s yearend bonus and cash gift.

DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman on Oct. 22 issued Budget Circular 2024-3, which facilitates the early release of the year-end bonus and cash gift of government workers.

The budget circular amends Section 6.1 of Budget Circular 2016-4 which provides guidelines on the grant of the yearend bonus and cash gift.

The amendment was made to grant the year-end bonus of government employees equivalent to one month basic pay as of Oct. 31 and a cash gift of P5,000 “simultaneously with the first agency payroll for the month of November of the current year” subject to conditions.

Pangandaman issued the new budget circular following the observation that “government personnel continue to experience delays in receiving bonuses and cash gifts, affecting their morale, motivation, and level of job satisfaction.”

“Corollary, the streamlining of the payroll process of each agency will mitigate the internal and external causes of delay in the payment of the benefits. A streamlined process will increase productivity and efficiency, ensuring that the year-end bonus and cash gift will be granted on schedule,” the circular read.

In previous years, the yearend bonus and cash gift are usually given to qualified government employees not earlier than Nov. 15.

Budget Circular No. 2024-3, which was made public on Friday, takes effect immediately.

