Garcia promises Sinulog 2025 to be ‘biggest, grandest ever’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia declared that the Sinulog Festival of 2025 will be the “grandest ever in the history of the city of Cebu.”

The declaration comes amid growing speculation and excitement over the festival’s return to its traditional venue at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

“I am expecting that the 2025 Sinulog will be the biggest and grandest Sinulog in the history of Cebu City,” Garcia said in an interview on September 13.

Garcia explained that, unlike in previous years when the number of contingents was underwhelming, the 2025 edition will be larger and more vibrant with the full participation of the province.

He noted that Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has already pledged her full support for Sinulog 2025, provided it is held once again at the CCSC.

“Last year, we barely reached 20 contingents. But now, with the province adding around 15 more, can you imagine how grand it will be?” Garcia said.

As of September 13, Elmer Labella, executive director of the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI), confirmed that eight contingents have committed to participating in the 2025 Sinulog Festival.

Garcia expects more to join, especially as they will soon meet with the executive board for preparations.

During the 1Cebu Expo opening on August 21, the acting mayor officially announced that the Sinulog Festival would return to the CCSC in 2025.

“I am excited for this, and the Pasigarbo experience will also serve as a learning opportunity for the City of Cebu as we prepare to host Sinulog this coming January at the CCSC. So, Gov [Gwen], show us the way,” Garcia said in his speech.

On August 26, Governor Garcia confirmed her support for Sinulog 2025, stating that the province would back the festival if it returns to the CCSC.

The governor said this support is a gesture of gratitude for the backing that the Cebu City Government, under Acting Mayor Garcia, provided to the recently concluded Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024.

The Sinulog Festival, an annual cultural and religious event in honor of Señor Santo Niño, is one of the biggest festivals in the country. For years, it was held at the CCSC, formerly known as Abellana Sports Complex.

However, in 2023 and 2024, it was moved to the South Road Properties (SRP) under the tenure of Mayor Michael Rama, who is now preventively suspended.

His decision faced opposition from several Cebu mayors and local officials, including Governor Garcia, who raised safety concerns about the SRP venue, prompting the provincial government to withdraw its support. /clorenciana

