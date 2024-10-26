Storm Kong-rey gains speed as it approaches PH waters

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Kong-rey, to be named Leon once it enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), has gained speed while keeping its strength as it moves westward.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) expects the storm to enter the PAR either Saturday night or early Sunday but predicts it will stay far from the Philippine landmass.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin, Pagasa said Tropical Storm Kong-rey was currently moving at a pace of 30 kilometers per hour (kph) westward – faster than the 25 kph it posted on Friday evening.

The tropical storm was located 1,630 kilometers east of Central Luzon as of 10 a.m. on Saturday, still packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

Pagasa said this tropical storm may develop into a severe tropical storm by Sunday and further intensify into a typhoon by Monday, October 28.

