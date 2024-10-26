Cebu FC hosts first home game in PFL vs. One Taguig FC

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Football Club (Cebu FC) Gentle Giants are set to play their first home match in the Philippines Football League (PFL) season this Sunday, October 27, against One Taguig FC at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

The Gentle Giants enter this match fresh off a 2-2 draw in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League 2 (ACL), where they earned their first point in Group H against Thailand’s Muangthong United FC on October 23 in Malaysia.

The result is a morale boost for the Gentle Giants as they aim to bounce back after a recent PFL setback — a 0-1 loss to Manila Diggers FC at the Rizal Memorial Stadium on October 19, which ended their undefeated streak.

This defeat dropped Cebu FC to second place in the PFL standings with a record of two wins and one loss (six points), trailing league leaders Stallion Laguna FC, who hold a perfect 3-0 record (nine points).

Manila Diggers FC has also shown significant improvement this season, currently in third place with a 2-1 record.

One Taguig FC, Cebu FC’s opponent on Sunday, also comes off a disappointing 1-4 loss to Davao Aguilas UMAK FC on October 20.

A home victory for the Gentle Giants could potentially propel them back to the top of the standings, provided Stallion Laguna FC loses in their concurrent match against Davao Aguilas UMAK FC, scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

In the other PFL action on Sunday, Kaya FC-Iloilo will face Loyola FC at 7 p.m., also at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

