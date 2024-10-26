Weljon Mindoro to face Brazilian opponent in Nov. 9 bout in Florida

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Rising Filipino middleweight prospect Weljon Mindoro faces an unexpected challenge in his upcoming fight in the United States, as his opponent has been switched.

Originally set to face Puerto Rican Marcos Osorio-Betancourt, Mindoro will now square off against Brazilian contender Lucas de Abreu in an eight-round, non-title bout on November 9 at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee in Florida.

Viva Promotions confirmed the change earlier this week, citing unforeseen circumstances for Osorio-Betancourt’s withdrawal.

Despite the late adjustment, Mindoro’s new opponent is no less formidable. De Abreu holds a professional record of 14 wins (11 by knockout) and five losses, which provides a slightly more experienced challenge than Osorio-Betancourt, who stands at 11-2-1 with eight knockouts.

The 24-year-old Mindoro is currently training at the renowned Knuckleheads Boxing Gym in Las Vegas, fine-tuning his skills in preparation for what will be his second bout on U.S. soil.

Widely regarded as one of the Philippines’ most promising prospects in the middleweight division, Mindoro impressed in his American debut last July with a second-round knockout victory over American Tyler Goodjohn in Plant City.

With his sights set on continuing his winning streak, Mindoro remains focused on adapting his game plan for de Abreu, knowing this could be an acid test for him.

