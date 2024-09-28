Cebu FC embarks on redemption journey in PFL 2024-2025 Season

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Dynamic Herb Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants is poised for redemption as they kick off their Philippines Football League (PFL) season with a match against Mendiola FC 1991 on Sunday, September 29, at Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

Following a disappointing 0-6 loss to the formidable Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC on September 19 in their Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League Two debut, Cebu FC is eager to regroup and refocus on their domestic campaign.

Technical Director and Assistant Coach Nihat Tümkaya expressed confidence in the team’s preparations, emphasizing their commitment to avoiding a repeat of the previous match’s outcome.

“While it is important to learn from our defeat against Jeonbuk, our primary focus now is the PFL,” Tümkaya stated through interpreter and CFC Sporting Director Evren Tasci.

“This upcoming match is vital for us, and we are determined to win,” he said.

The Turkish coach further highlighted the significance of each PFL match, insisting that all games are crucial for their success. “We aim to win every match, starting with Mendiola. We have been diligently preparing, and the tactical system we are implementing is one the players are familiar with.”

Tümkaya also noted the importance of fostering connections among the players within the new system, acknowledging the gradual progress they are making with a new coaching staff and several new faces on the team. “Every match and training session is a step forward for us.”

Cebu FC will feature several new players, including Turkish midfielder Berke Dogukan Onde, American Samuel Erik Strong, Japanese forward Masaya Kobayashi, Filipino-American Kainoa Bailey, Brazilian defender Daniel Aleixo, along with homegrown talents John Lucero and Lorenzo Giuseppe, and the returning Ryoo Togashi.

The club recently held a media day at their home pitch, the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex, where they welcomed the new coaching staff and players for the PFL season.

