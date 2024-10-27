SC expands AI use in court – Chief Justice

MANILA, Philippines — Two years after the Supreme Court announced unprecedented reforms in the justice system, Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo on Thursday bared the court’s plan to integrate and expand the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the judicial system.

The plan to use artificial intelligence in improving the country’s justice system was included in the high court’s Strategic Plan for Judiciary Innovations 2022-2026.

At the Philippine Judges Association National Convention and Seminar in Iloilo City, Gesmundo said the advancement in AI can no longer be ignored as its potential to make judicial processes more efficient becomes evident.

“With its ability to rapidly analyze voluminous data sets, predict outcomes and automate mechanical and repetitive tasks, AI is transforming how legal services are delivered and how judicial systems operate,” Gesmundo said.

According to the Chief Justice, the AI software called Scriptix, with its voice-to-text function, is already going through a test run in first and second level courts as stenographers. He said, through a cost-effective measure, they wish to address the shortage in court stenographers.

The high court is also testing the use of AI-enabled platforms for legal research to decrease the time spent on research and allow more time for analysis.

‘Pro se litigants’

Helping “pro se litigants” or those who choose to defend themselves in court may also see the aid of AI in the future for generation of pleadings.

“The court aims to assist individuals who are representing themselves in court in preparing pleadings and other legal documents through the generation of pertinent legal templates for their ready use,” Gesmundo said.

He stressed the role of AI is merely to assist legal practitioners make the justice system more efficient and its use must still be bound by ethical concerns and not just practical ones.

“However, AI may not understand the human concept of responsibility, and it serves as a mere applicator of legal rules rather than an effective enforcer of justice,” Gesmundo said.

