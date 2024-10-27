Gothong Southern Properties Unveils Yello City @Salinas: The Color of Vibrant Living

Gothong Southern Properties proudly announces the launch of Yello City @Salinas, a mid-rise residential development located in Salinas Extension St., Lahug. With 117 condo units and 27 parking slots, Yello City offers a unique and vibrant community designed for professionals, artists, young families, entrepreneurs, retirees, and OFWs looking for their dream space to grow and thrive.

Yello City @Salinas is more than a home—it’s a vibrant community where YOU belong.

At Yello City @Salinas, YOU belong here because the community is built to help residents flourish in all aspects—design, creativity, sustainability, connectivity, convenience, and community.

At Yello City @Salinas, YOU Connect seamlessly with smart conveniences:

Seamless Wi-Fi available on all floors and common areas Yello Connect/Yello Pay for convenient digital transactions. Prime location near Cebu’s business and lifestyle hubs. Available shuttle service within the community. Back-up power source for uninterrupted connectivity.



At Yello City @Salinas, YOU Create your dream space:

Personalize your unit with the Co-Create Package. Buyers can customize their space within set design parameters before final acceptance.



AT Yello City @Salinas, YOU Commune in a place designed for comfort and community:

Hotel-like lobby with a coffee nook and concierge services.

Low-density living environment, offering more privacy and fewer neighbors. A balance of city convenience and peaceful, rural-like surroundings. Sustainable living with all essentials available within the community.



Combining modern design, sustainability, and accessibility, this development offers the perfect platform for your aspirations and the vibrant life you’ve always dreamed of.For more information or to book a unit, contact us at 09178494927 or [email protected] or visit their Facebook Page @YelloCityatSalinasOfficial or @GSPropertiesPage.

