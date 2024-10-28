Fuel prices to go up by 50 centavos this week

Heads up, motorists. Starting Tuesday, fuel prices will go up by 50 centavos per liter.

Seaoil, Shell Pilipinas, and Cleanfuel announced that diesel and kerosene prices will increase.

Gasoline would also slightly go up by 20 centavos a liter.

Rodela Romero, director of the Department of Energy (DOE) Oil Industry Management Bureau, earlier said that the upward adjustments could be attributed to the increasing demand from South Korea and Iran’s retaliation against Israel, which could disrupt the supply situation.

Romero also reminded retailers to observe a price freeze for household LPG and kerosene in areas under a state of calamity due to the effects of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine.

