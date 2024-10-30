For forcing daughters to do ‘live show,’ mother gets arrested 

MANILA, Philippines — A mother was arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) for allegedly offering explicit “live shows” of minors, including her two daughters, from their home in Taguig City.

An entrapment operation was conducted last October 21, 2024, after the NBI’s human trafficking division was tipped about the woman sending images and videos of minors to US viewers.

The bureau then conducted a surveillance to locate the suspect and had also sought a search warrant to examine computer data, which was granted by the Regional Trial Court Branch 15-Family Court in Taguig City.

An undercover agent, upon being informed by the mother that the shows would start at 1 p.m., then advised agents, who caught the mother at that exact moment her children, upon her prodding, were about to perform a sexually explicit show to viewers.

