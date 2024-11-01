Marcos no comment on relationship status with Sara Duterte

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he would address his relationship with Vice President Sara Duterte at another time.

In a brief interview after attending a Mass for his late father at the Libingan ng mga Bayani on All Saints’ Day, November 1, Marcos remained silent about their now-strained alliance.

“Let’s talk about it some other time,” he said when asked if his relationship with Duterte has reached the point of no return following all her pronouncements against the president and his administration.

The chief executive also said he would rather not comment on Duterte’s remarks that she would unbury former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. and throw the body into the West Philippine Sea.

Duterte’s pronouncements were part of her tell-all interview last October 18, during which she accused Marcos of lacking the skills to become president.

Duterte even claimed she has a list of impeachable offenses that could remove the incumbent from office.

But Marcos opted not to comment on all of Duterte’s tirades.

Marcos and Duterte were running mates in the 2022 elections.

