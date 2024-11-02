cdn mobile

Magnitude 4.5 earthquake jolts Davao de Oro town – Phivolcs

By: Jason Sigales - Inquirer.net | November 02,2024 - 03:25 PM

Photo from Phivolcs/Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.5 earthquake was felt in Mabini town in Davao de Oro province on Saturday morning, November 2, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Phivolcs said the tremor was tectonic in origin and with a depth of 28 kilometers. It occurred at 7 a.m. a kilometer away from Mabini, Davao de Oro.

Reported intensity, which is measured by how people felt the earthquake and the damage to their surroundings, was Intensity II (Slightly Felt) in Tagum, Maragusan, and Mawab towns; and Intensity I (Scarcely Perceptible) in Mabini and Laak.

Meanwhile, instrumental intensity, which is measured by an intensity scale, was reported at Intensity I in Nabunturan in Davao de Oro; San Fernando in Bukidnon; and Kidapawan City and Magpet in Cotabato.

Phivolcs said it expected no damages or aftershocks.

