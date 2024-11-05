Kandaya Resort earns 5-star recognition, hosts Miss Earth 2024 in Cebu

The recent 5-star accolade came at an ideal time, coinciding with Kandaya’s role as thel host of Miss Earth 2024’s Cebu activities, held from October 24 to 26, 2024.

The timing of this recognition also adds momentum to the resort’s bid to become a top-tier international tourist destination. The achievement underscores the potential of Cebuano resorts to compete on a global scale, fostering more interest from high-end travelers and tourists worldwide.

Miss Earth 2024’s Cebu Tour: Heritage and Environment in the Spotlight

Kandaya embodied the pageant’s theme of heritage preservation and environmental responsibility. The resort’s cultural immersion itinerary included the Heritage Motorcade in partnership with the LGU of Daanbantayan—a tour of historical landmarks such as the Sta. Rosa de Lima Church and other cultural gems. Candidates also visited the Daanbantayan Municipal Hall for a formal courtesy call.

A tree-planting activity led by Miss Earth contestants underscored the pageant’s commitment to conservation, seamlessly aligning with Kandaya’s core values.

Bezza Wear: Relaxed Sophistication on Kandaya’s Shores

Kandaya’s beachfront setting was the perfect backdrop for the grand welcome dinner, where the venue was adorned with lush tropical foliage, echoing the pageant’s environmental advocacy. The event culminated in the announcement of “Miss Kandaya 2024,” awarded to Miss Wales.

The following evening, Miss Earth 2024 candidates modeled in a runway show featuring Bezza Wear—designer Claudia Bezza-Yeung‘s bohemian resort fashion collection. The beachfront fashion show highlighted Cebuano craftsmanship and reinforced the theme of sustainable fashion.