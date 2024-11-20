BFP warns Cebu City condo management: Correct violations or else…

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Cebu City warned against a condominium in Barangay Mabolo in Cebu City after it failed to comply with their recommendations in their previous inspection.

According to SFO2 Lemuel Vincent Alcoseba, substation commander of BFP-Mabolo Substation, they first inspected San Marino Residences 15 days ago, after they received complaints from its tenants.

Among the violations that they found was the lack of a fire exit from the 3rd floor and below the building.

“Ang pinakabug-at gyud ani niya nga violation sir kay wa moabot sa pinakaubos ilang fire exit,” Alcoseba said in an interview with DySS Super Radyo Cebu.

(The worst violation is that fire exit did not reach the lowest part of the condominium.)

Some minor violations were also observed during their inspection.

The condominium has 21 floors and was built in 2016.

However, when they returned on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, to check if the condominium had complied with their recommendations, the BFP found no improvement from their first inspection.

Due to this, the BFP posted a warning at the building informing its tenants that the structure was a fire hazard.

Aside from this, the condominium was also ordered to pay a fine of P50,000.

The BFP has given the condominium for another 15 days to comply or else, they will report them at the Business Processing and Licensing Office (BPLO) for another round of inspection.

If they fail again in the third inspection, another 15 days will be given to the condominium to comply and if they fail again, the BFP will already recommend for its closure.

“Kung wala gihapon silay action taken, mo-recommend na Bureau of Fire Protection para sa ilang closure,” he added.

(The Bureau of Fire Protection will recommend a closure of the establishment if they would still not take action.)

