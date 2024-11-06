Maritime police seize ‘undocumented’ live hogs from Camotes

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu— Maritime authorities prevented the entry of 27 live hogs that were supposed to be shipped to mainland Cebu on Tuesday morning, November 5.

The transport of the live hogs lacked documents, which was in violation of Executive Order No. 16, Series of 2024, which Governor Gwendolyn Garcia issued to prevent the smuggling of live hogs into the mainland. The EO mandates the creation of the Anti-Smuggling Inter-Agency Task Force.

In a report, the Cebu Maritime Police Station said that the hogs came from Brgy. Esperanza in San Francisco town in Camotes Island. It was loaded on a motor banca that arrived in Barangay Cogon East in Carmen town on Tuesday morning.

Maritime police were tipped off on the arrival of the motor banca in Cogon East, which prompted them to visit the area and verify the information.

Upon their arrival, maritime police saw the motor banca there.

When they asked for transport documents, its passengers Armando Amurillo, 60, and Carlos Pregruer, 38, who are both from Brgy. Esperanza, failed to present any.

In the absence of the required documents, the hogs were confiscated and turned over to the Carmen Municipal Agriculture Office (CMAO).

However, these were eventually returned to its owners, who were also ordered to go back home to Brgy. Esperanza after they were issued a certificate of return to sender by the CMAO.

Authorities also decided to no longer press charges against those who were onboard the motor banca, after they were reprimanded and given a verbal warning for the offense that they committed.

