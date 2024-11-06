Fisherman nabbed for using explosives in Bantayan, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A fisherman from Hilotongan Island in Bantayan, Cebu landed in jail after he was allegedly caught using explosives while fishing on Wednesday morning, November 6.

Authorities arrested Giovannie Villacampa, 42, while he was at sea or three kilometers from the island.

In a report, Bantayan police said that Villacampa was nabbed by maritime authorities at around 11:45 a.m. on. Wednesday.

A joint composite team, consist of personnel of the Northern Cebu Maritime Law Enforcement Team (NCMLET), Cebu Maritime Police Station, Regional Maritime Unit 7, Philippine Coast Guard, and the Bantayan Bantay Dagat, were conducting a seaborne patrol in the area at that time.

They spotted Villacampa snorkeling beside his boat, in search of a school of fish.

As the team approached, Villacampa managed to speed off. However, he was later cornered and apprehended.

Seized from his possession were two flat bottles containing while crystalline substance with blasting caps, a set of compressor for diving, his boat, and its engine.

As of this writing, Villacampa remains in the custody of NCMLET. He will likely be facing charges for the illegal use of explosives in fishing.

Meanwhile, the confiscated bottles of explosives will be turned over to the Regional Forensic Unit 7 for laboratory examination.

