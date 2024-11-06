As Trump leads polls, Dela Rosa jokes about visiting US again

MANILA, Philippines — “I think I can visit the USA of A again.”

This was said by former top cop now Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa when he rejoiced at the apparent lead of Donald Trump in the United States (US) presidential polls.

Dela Rosa lauded Trump’s triumph in a Facebook post on Wednesday, calling the presidential candidate his friend.

“My kumpadre (comrade) is winning the polls,” he said.

In 2022, dela Rosa confirmed that his US visa had been canceled, adding that he was told to re-apply if he wanted to secure a US visa again.

The cancellation of his US visa was supposedly due to his role in former President Rodrigo Duterte’s brutal war against illegal drugs.

As Duterte’s former top cop, dela Rosa was also the chief implementer of the brutal Oplan Tokhang, which landed him on the roster of Duterte administration officials who were accused of crimes against humanity by drug war victims-families before the International Criminal Court.

Meanwhile, international news reported that Trump had already “claimed victory” on Wednesday and pledged to “heal” the US as results put him on the verge of beating Kamala Harris in a stunning White House comeback.

