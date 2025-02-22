Frasco Foundation donates equipment to Army Reserve Infantry

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Frasco Foundation, Inc. made a significant contribution to the 1304th Ready Reserve Infantry “The Fort” Battalion as a gesture of support for the country’s military reservists.

On behalf of the foundation, House Deputy Speaker Vincent Franco “Duke” Frasco, led on February 18, the turn over of P505,000 worth of donations that is expected to greatly enhance the battalion’s operational capacity and readiness.

The donations included forty driller uniforms, forty dummy rifles, advanced communication equipment, a flat-screen TV, projector screen, laptop, printer, tables, tents, water dispensers, and other essential supplies, Frasco said in a statement.

In 2022, Frasco was commissioned to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Philippine Army Reserve.

Since then, he has been a steadfast supporter of the military, especially its Reserve Infantry, with Frasco Foundation, Inc. consistently providing vital assistance to strengthen the capabilities of the AFP.

Deputy Speaker Frasco believes that “equipping the Reserve Infantry with the best resources is crucial in ensuring that they remain ready and prepared to protect the country at all times.”

The turnover of the donation took place at the battalion’s headquarters in the 1304th Community Defense Center at Cuartel De Santa Lucia, Intramuros, Manila on February 18.

LTC Xavier Celestial, the Battalion Commander of the 1304th Ready Reserve Infantry, welcomed Frasco and personally accepted the donations.

The ceremony was also attended by military officials and personnel and members of the 1304th Ready Reserve Infantry, who recognized this generous contribution as “a significant step towards strengthening national security through a well-supported Reserve Force.”

