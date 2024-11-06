Residents raise safety concerns over collapsed riprap wall in Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Some residents of the 6.5 relocation site in Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue City, have expressed concerns regarding the riprap wall constructed along the Butuanon River in their area after a 15-meter portion of it collapsed in Barangay Maguikay.

The riprap in Barangays Maguikay and Paknaan is part of a 6,900-linear-meter flood control project implemented by the DPWH Sixth Engineering Office along the Butuanon River. It is funded through the office of Lone District Rep. Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon and is constructed by ZLREJ Trading and Construction Corporation, the contractor for the DPWH Sixth Engineering Office.

Residents Ely Coming, 58; Gregorio Tebordo, 62; and Nathaniel Lumbab, 71, are worried about the integrity of the project and hope it can be inspected.

They noted that the riprap wall is too high, considering that there is already an existing riprap below it.

“Walay semento ibabaw na, sa ato pa og naay hanging kuyaw matumba, mao na amoang concern, delikado,” said Lumbab.

“Ang ilang puthaw naa ra sa ibabaw, wala man naggikan sa pundasyun, bato ra. Kita gyud ko kay naa ra sa atbang sa amoang balay. Kung maglinog, luoy kaayo amoang apo (magduwa duol) matambakan, simbako,” said Tebordo.

“Akoang concern nga dapat naay motan-aw ani kung lig-on ba gyud ni’ng tinuod para safety namo’ng namuyo dinhi kay dili man kalikayan nga naay magstandby (kahoy) nga mga bata. Dapat naay mocheck nga dili gyud ni matumpag kung naay moigo nga linog,” said Coming.

They are also worried that they cannot see the river’s water level, especially during heavy rains from the mountainous areas of Cebu City. The Butuanon River’s upstream is in Cebu City, while the downstream is in Mandaue City.

Alexander Bacalso, the foreman of ZLEJ, admitted that there were no reinforcing rebars implemented below the riprap wall—only stone masonry—while the upper portion was reinforced with steel bars.

Bacalso said they are only following the approved design of the DPWH Sixth District. The height of the riprap wall is around 5 meters.

“Dikit na siya, sir, gikan sa karaan (riprap). Ang karaan luyo buhos mi ato; solid na siya dili bato ang nagdapat sa pile cap, buhos gyud niya gikabilyahan namo,” Bacalso explained.

“Amoa na’ng gidrill sir ang riprap; amoang kabilya nagtukod diha para konektar sa among riprap sa luyo, mubo ra kaayo to (first riprap) nitupong sa yuta, nidip-ig mi lahi ni’ng amo,” he added.

Just like the updated portion in Barangay Maguikay, the riprap in Paknaan was funded with P127 million. The projects are still ongoing.

Engr. Alexi Dy, from the DPWH Planning and Design Division of the DPWH Sixth District, explained in a phone interview that the lower riprap is the first level of the project, while the taller riprap is the second level.

Dy stated that the riprap design was based on Mandaue City’s 2015 drainage master plan and a 2017 DPWH feasibility study.

“Sa design gyud niya sa Buatunon River, sa Paknaan na gyud ang sheet pile to sheet pile niya is 30 meter gyud na siya ang width. Naa na siyay level 2 nga pasaka sa taas. Unta to atoa kwaon is 50 meters—10 meters sa pikas side then 10 sad sa pikas. Tungod manggud daghan informal settlers, naglisod mi sa 50 meters nga design gyud niya, so amoang nabuhat kay 40 lang gyud. Sa level 2 ang nahimo 5 meters each nalang. Nahibong sila nga murag nitaas tungod na siya sa level 2 nga mura og easement,” Dy explained.

“Atoang tanan’g plano naa gyud nay feasibility study, naay basis. Naay possibility nga moelevate, motaas kaayo ang tubig. Kita manggud ang mapektatan maayo kay kita man ang naa sa ubos, maong dapat dako gyud ang width para maka-accommodate sa volume sa water, mao nang naa gyud nay level 2,” said Dy.

The 6.5 relocation site in Barangay Paknaan is one of Mandaue City’s flood-prone areas.

Dy assured the safety of the structure. Despite this, she said they would inspect the riprap in the area and the entire length of the flood control project.

