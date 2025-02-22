Cebu trail runners go the extra mile for kids in Sitio Cabatbatan

CEBU CITY, Philippines —When passion meets purpose, life has meaning, and one strives to do the best and be the best that they can be.

Over 100 trail runners gathered in Sitio Patayng Yuta in Brgy. Sapangdaku, Cebu City early morning on February 16, to achieve one purpose — to provide joy to the children of Sitio Cabatbatan in Brgy. Guadalupe, by giving them school supplies.

Selda 42K, an online community of 6,000 individuals who share a passion for running, organized its second fellowship trail run to give back to the community.

Pushing their limits, the participants coming from seasoned athletes to first-timers, braved the rugged terrains of Brgy. Guadalupe together, enjoying a 12 kilometers trail, which tested their endurance. After their steep climb, they were greeted by breathtaking views of the mountains of Cebu City.

Donation

But more than just the physical challenge, the fellowship run was also a celebration of community spirit.

With a P200 donation from each of the participants, everyone contributed to a meaningful cause: participants purchased notebooks, pens, and other essential school materials for the beneficiaries.

A total of 128 children benefited from the donation, including 59 students from Cabatbatan High School (28 girls and 31 boys), 54 from the elementary school (28 girls and 26 boys), 10 from the Day Care, and five children from the Amordino family (two in high school and three in elementary).

Cebu Trail Run

John Aquino, one of the event’s organizers, said that they chose the children of Sitio Cabatbatan in Brgy. Guadalupe because they saw that they were dedicated students who navigated approximately five kilometers every day just to go to school in the neighboring mountain barangay of Pamutan.

“Unya, grateful sad kaayo mga bata didto. Every time mag trail mi, mo agi didto amoa hatagan namuh bisan ginagmay lang nga mga pagkaon lipay na jud kaayo sila. Daku na kaayog pasalamat ug mga buotan sad kay mang bless,” Aquino added.

(The children are also very grateful. Every time that we do our trail and pass by the area, we give them a little something, like food, and that makes them very happy. They would always say thank you and take our hands to bless.)

Before the February 16 event started, Jun Tenchavez, who spoke on behalf of his fellow Selda 42K elders, thanked all the runners for joining the fellowship, saying that without their generosity, giving back to their chosen community would not be made possible.

The trail run culminated with the distribution of the school supplies, which made runners not only proud of their personal achievements on the trails but also of the lasting impact that they left on the children of Sitio Cabatbatan.

