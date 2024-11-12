HONOR X7c debuts in Cebu with grand opening of new experience store at SM J Mall

HONOR, a leading global provider of smart devices, introduced its latest smartphone, the HONOR X7c, during the grand opening of its new store at SM J Mall. The new device is stirring excitement online for its durability, water resistance, and impressive battery life, all offered at an affordable price.

With the successful launch in Manila behind us, we’re thrilled to bring the resilient, water-resistant HONOR X7c to Cebu City” Stephen Cheng Vice President HONOR Philippines

The grand opening of the HONOR Experience Store at SM J Mall attracted a crowd, with mall-goers enjoying exclusive freebies. The event was attended by key executives and partners, including Pao Oga, PR Manager of HONOR Philippines; Stephen Cheng, Vice President of HONOR Philippines; Tom Yuan, Retail Sales Director of HONOR Philippines; Jason Tan, CEO of Aerophone; Mars Rubica, Assistant Mall Manager of SM J Mall; Mikee Morado, Chief Marketing Officer of Aerophone; Johnny Qiao, Regional Sales Director of HONOR Philippines; and Eason de Guzman, Digital Marketing Manager and Content Lead of HONOR Philippines.

HONOR fans are invited to visit the new store on the 3rd level of SM J Mall to experience the latest HONOR devices up close and get the HONOR X7c for just Php 8,999.

Reliable Durability

The HONOR X7c sets a new standard with its advanced cushioning and tempered glass protection. It’s rated with 5-star Drop Resistance and SGS Premium Certification for durability. Its IP64 rating means it’s resistant to dust and water splashes, making it ideal for daily adventures.

Fast Charging + Long-Lasting Battery

With a 6000mAh battery, the HONOR X7c delivers up to 28.5 hours of streaming or 21.5 hours of video playback on YouTube. The Ultra Power-Saving Mode extends use time, providing 55 minutes of talk time with just 2% battery. The phone supports 35W SuperCharge for fast recharging through its Type-C port.

Powerful Storage and Performance

The HONOR X7c offers 256GB of internal storage and uses RAM Turbo Technology, combining 8GB of physical RAM with an additional 8GB of virtual memory. This setup allows smooth multitasking and room for photos, videos, and apps.

108MP AI Camera

With a 108MP main camera, the HONOR X7c captures stunning photos in any environment, enhancing mobile photography with vibrant detail.

Eye Comfort Features

The HONOR X7c has a 6.77-inch display with a 90.76% screen-to-body ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. With TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification, users can watch, work, and play longer without straining their eyes.

The HONOR X7c is available at HONOR Experience Stores, partner locations, and online through Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok. For more updates, follow HONOR Philippines on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.