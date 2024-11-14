Mandaue, Cebu stabbing: Brothers kill man during argument

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | November 14,2024 - 04:04 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippine – A leadman met his untimely demise after an argument with two brothers quickly escalated into a stabbing incident in Brgy. Subangdaku, Mandaue City, Cebu on the early hours of Thursday, November 14.

Shortly after the attack, the suspects were quick to turn themselves in to authorities.

The dead man was identified as Argie Pua, who worked as a leadman and was a resident of Brgy. Subangdaku.

Meanwhile, the men accused of killing Pua were Langie Andel, 37, and his younger brother John, 36.

The suspects are natives of Barangay Marbatuan, Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental.

How Mandaue, Cebu stabbing happened

Police investigation showed that the victim was last seen by some bystanders passing a nearby road near the compound where he lived at around 2:00 a.m. on Thursday together with the suspects.

The three were reportedly arguing with each other at the time.

A few moments later, the suspects approached the compound’s security guard and confessed that they had stabbed Pua, whom they believed to be dead.

Law enforcers were then contacted by the guard and officers promptly arrived at around 2:20 a.m.

Responding officers found a dead Pua lying in a prone position on the ground with stab wounds on his body.

Meanwhile, the two suspects were turned over by the security guard to police who promptly arrested them.

The two men are detained at the custodial facility of the the Subangdaku Police Station, as of this writing.

Authorities are preparing the necessary documents to file charges of homicide against the brothers for Pua’s death.

