Cebu City stabbing: Jealous man kills BF of live-in’s sister

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A man driven by jealousy and suspicion killed the boyfriend of the sister of his live-in partner at past 4 a.m. today, November 4, in Sitio Hillside, Barangay Talamban, Cebu City.

The 28-year-old victim of Barangay Bacayan, Cebu City, though wounded, still managed to run and reach the home of his girlfriend and ask for help.

The wounded victim also told his girlfriend, before he died, who attacked him – that it was the live in partner of her (his girlfriend’s) sister.

His girlfriend and the girlfriend’s mother called for an ambulance but no ambulance came. So they brought him to the hospital for treatment but he did not reach the hospital alive.

Why Cebu City stabbing attack happened

Police Staff Sergeant Gringo Muldez, investigator of the Talamban Police Station, said that initial reports showed that the victim identified his assailant and told his girlfriend the name of his attacker before he died.

Muldez said that they were verifying reports that the assailant was angry at the victim because he suspected that the victim was also allegedly having a relationship with his live-in partner.

“Mao rag gilumpong kuno ni sa biktima ang managsuon,” said Police Staff Sergeant Muldez of the Talamban Police Station of the Cebu City Police Office.

(It seemed that the victim allegedly had a relationship with both sisters without them knowing it.)

The police investigator said that they were also verifying reports that the assailant was consumed by jealousy and suspicion that drove him to stab the victim in the chest.

The suspect as of this posting, remains at large and police are conducting an operation to arrest him as they also continue to investigate further the killing of the victim.

