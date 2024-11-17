UP Cebu finishes Cesafi season strong with 63-54 win over USC

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons closed out a challenging Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 24 campaign with a gritty 63-54 win over the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors on Saturday night, November 16, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Although the victory came too late to salvage their standings, it offered a glimmer of what could have been for a team that finished with a 2-6 record in the eight-team collegiate division—good for second to last, mirroring their finish from last year’s 2-8 campaign.

The Warriors, meanwhile, suffered a similarly dismal season, falling to a 1-6 slate with one game left on their schedule.

Pilipinas Super League (PSL) 21-U Visayas Leg MVP Matthew Flores provided a rare bright spot for UP Cebu with an eye-catching double-double performance. Flores tallied 19 points on an efficient 5-of-9 shooting clip, grabbed 19 rebounds, and added two assists and two steals.

Second-year player JZ Dizon, a transfer from the USJ-R Jaguars, contributed a steady 10 points, six rebounds, and three assists for the Fighting Maroons.

On the opposing side, USC’s James Gica was the lone Warrior in double figures, posting 13 points, 11 rebounds, and three steals in a valiant but insufficient effort.

The Fighting Maroons, coached by the multi-titled Rommel Rasmo, overcame a sluggish start that saw USC build a double-digit lead of 29-19 in the first half. A thrilling second-half surge, punctuated by six lead changes and seven ties, shifted the momentum. UP Cebu seized control with a 53-52 edge heading into the final quarter, where they outscored the Warriors 10-2 to seal the win.

Key to UP Cebu’s triumph was their ability to capitalize on USC’s miscues, scoring 20 points off turnovers compared to the Warriors’ seven. They also dominated inside, boasting a 26-16 advantage in points in the paint, while their bench outperformed USC’s reserves, 45-27. /clorenciana

