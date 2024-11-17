CESAFI: Magis Eagles lock in Twice-to-Beat perk with win over UC

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles notched their eighth consecutive win with a 68-59 victory over the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 24 High School Basketball Tournament on Saturday, November 16, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The win improved their record, 8-1, and ensured the defending champions a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four as the second seed.

They joined the top-seeded USJ-R Baby Jaguars, who earlier secured their own twice-to-beat incentive with an easy win against the CRMC Baby Mustangs.

The Magis Eagles’ victory further complicated the last two remaining spots in the CESAFI Final Four, particularly for the Baby Webmasters who are currently holding a 7-3 record. They will face an uphill battle as they prepare for a make-or-break showdown against the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons (6-3) on November 26.

The outcome will determine whether UC or CEC will claim the fourth and final playoff berth.

Meanwhile, the third-seeded UV Baby Lancers (7-2) are well-positioned to secure the No. 3 spot as they only have two remaining games, both as they take on the bottom-dwelling CRMC Baby Mustangs and Benedicto College Baby Cheetahs.

Spirited comeback

The Baby Webmasters showed early promise, leading 10-5 in the opening period. However, the Magis Eagles quickly found their rhythm, tying the game at 17-all before pulling ahead with a 37-29 lead by halftime.

In the third quarter, SHS-AdC broke the game wide open, extending their advantage to 21 points, 55-34. UC mounted a spirited comeback in the final period, trimming the deficit to 11, 63-52, but the Magis Eagles responded to every challenge to secure the victory.

Froilan Maglasang delivered another standout performance for the Magis Eagles, pouring in a game-high 24 points. His efficient 6-of-12 shooting from beyond the arc and 8-of-18 overall field-goal shooting were complemented by five rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

Rookie big man Coriantumr Cabantug contributed 16 points, six rebounds, and an assist, while team captain Alden Paul Cainglet and Benj Anthony Chua combined for 17 points.

For UC, no player managed to score in double figures. Stephen Pagalan led the team with nine points, while Allen Doverte and Jehu Syx Romanos chipped in eight points apiece.

SHS-AdC only has one game left in the CESAFI, against USPF on November 23. Regardless of the outcome, their position at the No. 2 spot won’t be affected.

