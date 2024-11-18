Basak’s Pisi Festival is Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu 2024 champion

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Pisi Festival of Brgy. Basak in Lapu-Lapu City is this year’s Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu Ritual Showdown grand champion.

The contingent brought home close to P500,000 in cash prizes after they also won the Best in Street Dancing, Best in Choreography, Best in Costume, and Best Festival Jingle awards.



Basak’s Festival Queen, Princess Samantha Maglunsod,was also named this year’s Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu Festival Queen.

The contingent, led by Basak Barangay Captain and Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) President Jasmine Chan, wowed the crowd at the Lapu-Lapu City Hoops Dome with their elegant costume and dance execution.

Basak’s performance showcased the barangay’s pisi-making industry. The pisi that they produce is also being used as raw material in making bags, home decors and several other items.

Second place in the Ritual Showdown went to the Guitara Festival of Brgy. Maribago.

Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu

It was the first time for the annual Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu to showcase the “various products and assets” that were found in its barangays, Mayor Junard Chan said in his speech.

A total of 14 of the city’s 30 barangays joined this year’s festival, which Chan said was “bigger and brighter” as compared to the past years.

Garry Lao, the in-charge of the City Tourism Office, said that Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu was important to the Oponganons because “festivals unite people, festivals unite us all.”

Rep. Cindi King-Chan of the Lone District of Lapu-Lapu City said that aside from the cash prizes that were given out to the winners, the city government also decided to give out consolation prices of P50,000 each to the non-winners in the ritual showdown and P5,000 for the non-winners in the Festival Queen competition.

This was in addition to the subsidies amounting to P200,000 that were given out to each of the participating contingents.

Here is the list of winners for Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu 2024:

Ritual Showdown

Champion – Pisi Festival (Basak)

1st – Guitara Festival (Maribago)

2nd – Kulit sa Mactan

3rd – Baybay Festival (Marigondon)

4th – Baryo Festival (Looc)

Best in Street Dancing

1st – Pisi Festival (Basak)

2nd – Kulit sa Mactan

3rd – Baryo Festival (Looc)

Festival Queen

Festival Queen – Princess Samantha Maglunsod (Basak)

2nd – Lil Zoe Tumulak ( Gun-ob)

3rd – Elrich Mae Osabel (Mactan)

4th – Sonia Artisima Steinberger (Maribago)