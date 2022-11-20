Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu: Maribago bags best in ritual showdown title

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Barangay Maribago emerged as the best in the ritual showdown during the Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu held at Mactan Newtown, Lapu-Lapu City on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

Barangay Maribago bagged the cash prize of P300,000, followed by Barangay Subabasbas as 1st runner with a P200,000 cash prize, and Barangay Pajo as the second placer with a P150,000 cash prize.

In 2021, the Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu ritual showdown was just conducted virtually due to quarantine restrictions and was canceled in 2020 during the height of the pandemic.

“We can all agree that this very anticipated competition is better witnessed live. Karong tuiga, wala gyud kita pakyasa sa atong Mahal na Birhen sa Regla. Nahatagan na gud intawn kita sa kahigayunan nga magmaya ug mag-selebrar sa atong kapistahan bisan pa man nga giuwan kita karon.” Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said.

(We can all agree that this very anticipated competition is better witnessed live. This year, Our beloved Virgin of the Rule did not disappoint us. We were given a chance to celebrate our fiesta even if it is raining now.)

The activity was also graced by Rep. Cindi King-Chan, who was delighted and lauded the committee’s preparation for the activity.

“Tonight is another grand night as we celebrate our Fiesta’s biggest event, ang Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu. We just had a glimpse of our festival queens a while ago in their grandiose production number. Thank you to each and every one of you for being here with us tonight and witnessing these lovely queens compete, King-Chan said.

“Nibalik na gyud atong mga naandan nga aktibidades after two years. It is very heartwarming to witness this very energetic crowd.” she said.

(Our usual activities are back. It is very heartwarming to witness this very energetic crowd.)

Barangay Gun-ob and Canjulao were also declared champions in the street dancing competition, bagging the cash prize of P50,000; followed by Barangay Pajo and Poblacion as first runner-up with a P40,000 cash prize, and Olango Island as second runner-up with a P30,000 cash prize.

Meanwhile, Geraldine Caangay of Barangay Gun-ob and Cajulao cluster won as Festival Queen in the activity bagging the cash prize of P20,000.

Other awards with their corresponding prizes were as follows:

Float Category

Champion: Barangay Basak and Subabasbas – P100,000

1st runner-up: Barangay Pusok – P75,000

2nd runner-up: Barangay Punta Engaño – P50,000

Best in Andas

Barangay Mactan and Pusok – P10,000

Best in Costume

Barangay Gun-ob and Canjulao

Best in Musicality

Barangay Maribago

Best in Graphics and Video Presentation

Barangay Maribago

Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu is one of the activities of the annual city fiesta celebration in honor of Nuestra Señora de Regla on November 20-21, 2022.

The event was wrapped up with a grand fireworks display.

/dbs

