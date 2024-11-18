cdn mobile

11 killed, 48 wounded in Israeli strikes in Lebanon’s south

By: Agence France Presse November 18,2024 - 08:54 AM

A smoke cloud erupts following an Israeli air strike on a village near Lebanon's southern city of Tyre on October 9, 2024. | Photo by Kawnat HAJU / AFP

Israeli strikes Sunday have killed 11 people and wounded dozens more in Lebanon’s southern Tyr region, the Lebanese health ministry said.

“The raids of the Israeli enemy on villages in the Tyr district have left 11 dead and 48 wounded,” said a ministry statement. The region is a stronghold of the Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, Israel’s army confirmed they had “eliminated” Hezbollah spokesman Mohammed Afif in the Beirut area, who it described as the militant group’s “chief propagandist”.

The army “conducted a precise, intelligence-based strike in the area of Beirut and eliminated the terrorist Mohammed Afif”, it said, adding Afif was “directly involved in Hezbollah’s terrorist activity against the State of Israel”.

TAGS: Israel strike, World news
