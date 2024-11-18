11 killed, 48 wounded in Israeli strikes in Lebanon’s south

Israeli strikes Sunday have killed 11 people and wounded dozens more in Lebanon’s southern Tyr region, the Lebanese health ministry said.

Meanwhile, Israel’s army confirmed they had “eliminated” Hezbollah spokesman Mohammed Afif in the Beirut area, who it described as the militant group’s “chief propagandist”.

The army “conducted a precise, intelligence-based strike in the area of Beirut and eliminated the terrorist Mohammed Afif”, it said, adding Afif was “directly involved in Hezbollah’s terrorist activity against the State of Israel”.

