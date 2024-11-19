Naga, Cebu accident: Motorcycle rams dump truck, boy, 17, dead

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | November 19,2024 - 03:45 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Despite not having a driver’s license, a 17-year-old boy from Naga City, southern Cebu took his father’s motorcycle for a ride on Monday evening, November 18.

In an unfortunate turn of events, the minor collided with a dump truck on the road and died before even reaching the hospital.

The dead victim was a 17-year-old boy who lives in Purok Lagundi, Brgy. Lutac, City of Naga, Cebu.

No driver’s license, no helmet

According to police, the minor was driving his father’s motorcycle from the city proper to get to Brgy. Uling at around 9:00 p.m. on Monday.

The boy, however, did not have a driver’s license. In addition, he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

When he reached Sitio Inamoan in Brgy. Pangdan, the minor allegedly encroached on the opposite lane.

This resulted in him crashing head on with a dump truck that was heading on the opposite direction and was being driven by Larry Jone Balabad, 25.

Balabad, who is from Toledo City, works as a driver for a trading company.

The impact of the collision caused the boy to be thrown a few meters from his motorcycle landing hard on the ground, breaking his leg and injuring other parts of his body.

He was then rushed to the Vicente Mendiola Medical Center Infirmary Hospital in Naga City where he was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Driver settles with victim’s family

Balabad, on the other hand, was taken into custody by responding police officers and detained him at the Naga City Police Station.

He was arrested for possible charges of homicide and damage to property.

Before the day ended, however, Balabad was released after reaching a settlement with the victim’s father and he promised to shoulder the expenses for the minor’s burial.

Naga City is a third class component city of the Province of Cebu which is located 21 kilometers south of Cebu City.

