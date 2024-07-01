Motorcycle driver in Cebu City has no license when he hit ‘lolo’

CEBU CITY, Phililppines — A 21-year-old man may be in deep trouble after the motorcycle he was driving sideswiped a 75-year-old man at the side of the road along Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City early this morning, July 1.

According to authorities, the slightly injured driver of the motorcycle was allegedly driving without a license and that he could not also present an official receipt and certificate of registration OR/CR of the motorcycle at the time of the accident.

The 21-year-old driver told authorities that he had no papers for the motorcycle because he was only borrowing it from a friend.

Police have impounded the motorcycle involved in the accident because of this.

Aside from these traffic violations, if the driver could not settle amicably with the 75-year-old victim, he could be facing a reckless imprudence resulting in physical injury complaint.

Initial investigation showed that the victim was walking at the side of the road along the corner of R. Duterte Street at past 4 a.m. today, July 1, and when he stopped to pick up something, a motorcycle crashed into him.

The impact threw the victim a few feet from where he was standing. The driver of the motorcycle, on the other hand, also fell from the motorcycle and suffered cuts and bruises on his knees.

The 75-year-old victim, fortunately, only suffered minor injuries to his right foot and both the driver and the victim were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

