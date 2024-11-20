Woman found dead in SRP seawall identified

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The dead woman, who was found near the seawall at the Cebu South Road Properties on early Tuesday morning, November 19, has been identified.

The deceased victim was 22-year-old Neca Denise Lagria, from Sitio Silot in Brgy. Yati, Liloan, northern Cebu.

Lagria is the youngest of four children and her parents work as vendors. She works as a cashier at a restaurant in Mandaue City, Cebu.

READ MORE:

Cebu City: Body of unidentified woman found near SRP seawall

Body of teenage girl found 3 weeks after Kristine hit Bicol

Her cousin and brother-in-law were the first to arrive at a funeral homes in Cebu City on Wednesday noon, November 20, to verify her identity.

Lagria’s cousin, Jnypher Noval, wept as she confirmed the victim’s identity after seeing her face.

Noval told reporters that they suspected that the body was their relative after noticing the mole on the woman’s face in news reports.

Despite their initial hesitation to consider the possibility of Lagria being dead, they decided to make sure and went to the funeral home.

Noval said that Lagria left their house on Tuesday dawn saying that she had to go to work early for a meeting.

Her father took her on his motorcycle to an area near their house where she usually waited for a jeepney everyday.

Later that day, however, her family were alarmed when she did not return home and could not be contacted.

They later found out that she did not go to work on Tuesday.

According to Noval, it is difficult for them to accept what happened to their loved one who was very dedicated to helping her family. Lagria’s cadaver had bruises on her neck when it was discovered.

Noval said that her cousin never mentioned being on the receiving end of any death threats. She also did not have a lover, based on what her family knew.

According to Noval, they do not have any idea on who could have done such a brutal thing to Lagria. However, they suspect that she may have been picked up while waiting for a jeepney and was the victim of a robbery.

Noval called for justice and urged witnesses to come forward to help solve her cousin’s tragic death.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP