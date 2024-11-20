Friars urge BRT to fast-track works before foot processions

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The friars at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño (BMSN) are asking Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) management to expedite their works along Osmeña Boulevard for the safety of the devotees this January 2025.

Fr. John Ion Miranda, member of the Fiesta Señor’s steering committee, said in a press conference on Tuesday that one of the challenges they encountered in the preparation for the previous Fiesta Señor was the ongoing construction of the BRT in Cebu City.

During last year’s preparations for the 459th Fiesta Señor, several walkthroughs were conducted by representatives from the BRT, Cebu City officials, and Miranda, who served as Basilica’s security and safety officer at the time.

Due to the ongoing BRT, new routes had to be made, as the proposed routes last year, which would pass through several streets in Cebu City, could not offer safety to the devotees.

The routes used last January will be retained, reflecting the success of the foot processions earlier this year.

However, as of this month, Foglia-designed roofs had already been installed along Osmeña Boulevard near Cebu Normal University and Abellana National School, and construction continues for the needed improvements.

Miranda said they hoped it would be done by December 16, the first day of the nine-day novena mass for Christmas (Simbang Gabi or Misa de Gallo).

“Since the Misa de Gallo is our simulation for our Fiesta Señor, mahuman na unta ang needs sa kadalanan diha sa Osmeña Boulevard,” Miranda said.

(Since the Misa de Gallo is our simulation for our Fiesta Seńor, the needs of the roads there in Osmeña Boulevard should have been finished already.)

The Penitential Walk with Jesus will be on January 9, 2025, and the Penitential Walk with Mary on January 17.

Both processions will begin their assembly at 3 a.m. and start at 4 a.m. from Fuente Osmeña Circle—Osmeña Boulevard—Basilica.

Meanwhile, the Solemn Foot Procession will take place on January 19 at 1 p.m., and its route will be from Basilica – left to Osmeña Blvd. – right to Gen. Maxilum Avenue – right to Imus Ave. – left to MJ Cuenco Ave. – right to Osmeña Blvd. – back to Basilica.

Miranda urged the BRT management to finish the necessary construction works so it would be safely passable for the devotees.

He said the City Administrator and lawyer, Kristine Batucan, assured them on Monday that she would coordinate with the BRT officials.

“Kung di man nila mahuman, nahimo gani nato last January. We will adapt. Dali kaayo ta makaadapt ana (if there are changes),” he said.

(If they could not complete it, we have done it last January. We will adapt. We can quickly adapt to that.)

Enginer Norvin Imbong, CBRT’s project manager, for his part, said they would do their best to finish the project by then.

“Among paninguhaon,” Imbong said.

(We will do our best.)

