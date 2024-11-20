Cesafi: CRMC Mustangs deny CIT-U Wildcats’ Final Four hopes 

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Cebu Roosevelt Memorial Colleges (CRMC) Mustangs dashed the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats’ Final Four aspirations with a hard-fought 73-70 victory on Tuesday night, November 19, at the Cebu Coliseum in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 24 Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The defeat was a crushing blow to the Wildcats, who needed to win their last two games to stay in contention for the No. 4 spot held by the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars (4-4). Instead, the Wildcats dropped to a 2-5 record, leaving them with only one game remaining in the elimination round and effectively out of playoff contention.

READ MORE:

Cesafi: Magis Eagles soar past DBTC

USC, DBTC secure wins in CESAFI football marquee matches

Tigers to make own story in history repeat bid

Mustangs 2nd win

For the Mustangs, the win marked their second victory of the season (2-5), lifting them to sixth place.

With no playoff hopes of their own, CRMC, nonetheless, displayed determination and poise, outlasting the Wildcats in a game featuring seven lead changes and five ties.

The Mustangs broke open a tight contest in the fourth quarter, surging to an 11-point lead, 67-56, midway through the period, fueled by back-to-back triples from sharpshooter Dale Otero.

With their Final Four dreams on the line, the Wildcats struggled to respond, hampered by turnovers and poor shot selection during critical moments.

Despite the mounting pressure, CIT-U staged a valiant comeback in the final minutes. Key contributions from John Carlo Sabroso, Niño Matthew Paras, and John Patrick Cardoza trimmed CRMC’s lead to just two points, 72-70, with 16 seconds left. Sabroso highlighted the rally with a crucial defensive stop and a layup.

However, time was not on CIT-U’s side. CRMC’s Paulo Dalumpines split a pair of free throws with 10 seconds remaining, extending their lead to three, 73-70.

The Wildcats had one last opportunity to force overtime, but Jerian Abello’s three-point attempt from the top of the key clanked off the rim as the final buzzer sounded.

Recimiento powered CRMC

Redjhee Recimiento powered CRMC with a stellar 20-point performance, complemented by three rebounds and a steal.

Dalumpines delivered an all-around effort with 12 points, six assists, five rebounds, and six steals, anchoring the Mustangs on both ends of the floor.

For the Wildcats, Paras led the charge with 18 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and two steals, while Abello added 11 points.

CIT-U will look to salvage their season in their final game against Benedicto College on Saturday, November 23, while the Mustangs face the University of San Carlos (USC) on the same day, hoping to end their season on a high note.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP