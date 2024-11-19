Cebu City: Body of unidentified woman found near SRP seawall

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The body of a dead woman was found near the seawall at the Cebu South Road Properties on early Tuesday morning, November 19.

The lifeless woman was believed to have been washed to the area from the sea, and she was found lying on top of the rocks at the edge of the seawall.

Emergency responders of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CCDRRMO), the police and the firefighters were promptly alerted to retrieve the body in the area.

Police Major Efren Diaz Jr., chief at the Mambaling Police Station, said that they received a call about the dead body alarm at past 6:00 a.m.

Authorities, however, have yet to determine the identity of the victim who was found clad in black polo shirt, black pants, black socks.

The woman was estimated to be in her early 20s and of medium build and more or less 5’3 in height.

According to Diaz, they are investigating and verifying claims of witnesses who told them that the woman was dumped in the area prior to the discovery of her dead body.

As part of their ongoing investigation on what happened to the victim, police are conducting backtracking of Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras near the area.

Unfortunately, there was no CCTV camera at the exact spot where the body was found.

Diaz urged other possible witnesses to cooperate with police in order for them to swiftly solve the case.

Diaz further said that they were waiting for the results of the assessment of the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) to determine if the victim had injuries.

Moreover, the cadaver will be subjected to an autopsy examination to determine the cause of her death.

Police Colonel Antonietto Cañete, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) director, for his part, said that the crime that resulted in the woman’s death might have happened somewhere else.

In order to identify the victim, Cañete urged individuals with missing family members to pay a visit to the Mambaling police station and, perhaps, provide useful information that could help in solving the case.

