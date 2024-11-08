Tensions high at Cebu City Hall; Rama supporters demand his reinstatement

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Tensions flared at Cebu City Hall on Friday morning, November 8, 2024, when suspended officials entered the premises without a permit and held a press conference.

At around 9 a.m. on November 8, supporters of dismissed Mayor Michael Rama gathered at the Senior Citizens Park, across from the Cebu City Executive Building, to rally for Rama’s return to office.

Approximately 50 individuals, many of whom were vendors, attended the gathering, carrying placards and banners that read “Fake Mayor,” referring to sitting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, and “Ibalik si Mayor Rama.”

Around 10 a.m., Rama’s legal counsels, attorneys Ernesto Rama, Collin Rosell, and Homer Cabaral, held a press conference inside the mayor’s conference room, despite Rama’s official dismissal from office.

The lawyers reiterated their stance that Rama’s preventive suspension, initially imposed in May, was set to end on November 11.

They claimed that Mayor Garcia’s assumption of office was invalid, stating that they had not yet received an official copy of the Ombudsman’s dismissal order.

The legal team also announced plans to file charges of corrupt practices against Garcia, City Administrator Kristine Batucan, and Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Regional Director Leocadio Trovela.

Suspended City Administrator Collin Rosell, one of Rama’s legal representatives, attempted to return to his office but was barred entry.

Tensions escalated as Rama’s supporters demanded the office be opened, with voices growing louder as both sides held firm in their positions.

This is a developing story.

