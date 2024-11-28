Mandaue City gov’t to cancel Christmas, year-end celebrations 

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City government has decided to cancel its Christmas and year-end celebrations as part of austerity measures urged by Malacañang.

Mayor Glenn Bercede said that after Malacañang made the call, he talked with City Councilor Marie Immaline Cortes-Zafra, chairman of the Committee on Appropriations, Budget and Finance.

Bercede said that it was decided to extend financial assistance to Filipinos affected by typhoons in Luzon. But the amount was yet to be determined.

“Naay mga nanginahanglan og tabang, ang ato ni-abide ta sa ilang [Malacañang] hangyo,” said Bercede.

(There are those who needed help, and for us is that we abide by their (Malacañang) appeal.)

Bercede said that there would be no city-wide Christmas party for city employees. However, departments opt to conduct their own parties and decided to divide shared expenses to the personnel.

Earlier, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. encouraged government officials and workers to do away with lavish Christmas parties in solidarity with the millions of Filipinos who lost loved ones and damages brought by multiple typhoons that hit the country over the past months.

In a statement, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin requested agencies to hold “scaled-down celebrations” and urge them that “whatever savings they realize from scaled-down celebrations be donated to our calamity-hit communities.”

P3.8M budget

Meanwhile, Bercede also clarified the P3.8 million budget for the Christmas Village theme inspired decorations.

Bercede said that this would be lesser than last year’s budget as some of the decorations and steel structures were reused.

Bercede said that the biggest amount of the budget was used for the purchase of series lights as some of the lights last year were damaged.

He said that the budget was not only for Christmas tree but also to the decorations at the city hall and the heritage plaza.

Ayuda not affected

Moreover, Bercede noted that the financial assistance program of the city, or ayuda was not affected because of the budget for Christmas decorations amid some of the comments online.

“Ang ayuda continue gyud, sa senior citizen, PWDs, uban pa continue gyud…Wala gyud [na-affect],” said Bercede.

(The assistance would continue, of the senior citizens, PWDs, and others would continue…it would not be affected.)

“[Kani pagpaambit sa spirit of Christmas] Every year man gud nato gibuhat [Christmas decorations], mao ang mga tawo moanhi naman gani. Ang mga barangays motan-aw sa atoang park. Mafeel nato ang diwa sa Pasko sa Mandaue,” Bercede added.

([This is to share the spirit of Christmas] Every year we always do this [install Christmas decorations], people would even come here now. The barangays would watch our park. We now feel the spirit of Christmas in Mandaue.)

Annually, the city allocate nearly half a billion pesos to “support the needs of the less fortunate constituents, ensuring no one is left behind.”

This program operates consistently alongside other city initiatives, and there is no reason to fear that funds for Christmas celebrations have compromised assistance to those who need it.

Christmas tree lighting on December 1

Bercede is inviting Mandauehanons and non-residents to witness the Christmas tree lighting on Sunday, December 1 at 9 p.m.

In a statement sent to the media, Karla Victoria Cortes, the city’s information officer, said that the budget allocated was ‘modest’.

“The amount spent on the Christmas decorations is modest when compared to the substantial income the city generates. More importantly, it provides an avenue for all Mandauehanons to partake in the joy of the season—a tradition we have upheld for more than a decade. This balance of financial responsibility and communal celebration is at the heart of what makes Mandaue a city of unity, compassion, and festivity,” she said.

