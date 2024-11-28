Wu Yang Cantonese Cuisine opens its newest branch in Cebu

Cebu’s vibrant culinary landscape welcomes an exciting addition with the opening of the second branch of Wu Yang Cantonese Cuisine, offering authentic and extensive Asian favorites under a heartwarming roof, located at Banilad High Street, along Gov. M. Cuenco Avenue, Cebu City.

Craving for some Dim Sum; you know where to go now. For more information about Wu Yang Cantonese Cuisine, visit and follow their official Facebook page now.

The two-story restaurant combines spacious elegance with thoughtful inclusivity, raising the bar for Cantonese dining in the Queen City. As for food lovers, this marks more than just another restaurant opening; it signals the arrival of international gastronomy perfected with the Cebuano’s unwavering commitment to cordiality and hospitality.

“It [offers] authentic Chinese [or] Cantonese cuisine and guarantees value for money. It’s a nice place to enjoy Chinese food for family and friends. Typically, [when it comes] to Chinese food, you have to be a large group, but here, even if you are two or three, you can already have a nice Chinese dinner or lunch,” cites Constantine “Stan” Tanchan, the CEO of Choobi Choobi Flavors Corporation.

The restaurant’s expansive layout is a masterclass in modern sophistication with finely designed interiors that evoke a sense of warmth and refinement.

Adding to its appeal is the inclusion of a private function room, catering to those who want to mark special occasions with a touch of exclusivity. From birthdays to corporate meetings, this dedicated space offers an intimate setting without sacrificing the restaurant’s elevated aesthetic.

Authentic Cantonese flavors

Wu Yang Cantonese Cuisine’s newest branch is not only about space; it’s about the promise of an unforgettable dining journey. Every detail, from the layout to the service, is designed to immerse diners in the rich culinary traditions of Cantonese cooking. Whether you’re a longtime patron or a first-time guest, the restaurant’s commitment to quality and authenticity remains unparalleled.

Fans of the restaurant need not worry, as your favorite dishes remain a staple on the menu, but it promises new options that will surely shake your biases. It is also best to expect culinary stints from this freshly debuted space in the coming weeks.

In the words of Tanchan, “Versus our [SM Seaside City Cebu] branch, we offer more choices here. We have other dishes that we don’t offer in [SM Seaside City Cebu], especially the live seafood that we are going to introduce next month. We just opened now, but next month we’ll be serving live shrimps, fish and crabs.”

As of now, its Dim Sum offerings, such as Siomai, Hakaw, Wonton, Shrimp Ball, Spring Rolls, and more, as well as seafood, meat, vegetable, and noodles dishes, are available for purchase, besides their must-try soup and dessert menus. A shameless suggestion, their Salted Egg Squid, Hainanese Chicken, Beef with Broccoli, and Mochi are just a few of the many dishes that will draw you back to the restaurant often after your first few bites.

Thoughtful design

Beyond its stunning interiors and design, the new Wu Yang Cantonese Cuisine branch offers something rare—a dining destination where tradition meets inclusivity.

It features an elevator for accessibility to ensure that everyone, be it senior citizens, pregnant women, or persons with disabilities, can effortlessly enjoy dining at its top floor. It’s a small yet significant detail that speaks volumes about the restaurant’s dedication to creating an inclusive environment where everyone feels valued, regardless of mobility or physical limitations.

Wu Yang Cantonese Cuisine’s seamless blend of functionality and beauty makes it a standout destination for food enthusiasts in Cebu.

Craving for some Dim Sum; you know where to go now. For more information about Wu Yang Cantonese Cuisine, visit and follow their official Facebook page now.



RELATED STORIES: