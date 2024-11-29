November 2024 Nurses Licensure Exam: 12 Cebu grads in top 10

The November 2024 Nurses licensure exam saw 12 Cebu graduates in the top 10 based on the results released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) Board of Nursing early Friday, November 29, 2024.

Chariemae Nuñez Cañazares of the Cebu Normal University (CNU) got the highest rating in the November 2024 Nurses licensure exam of 92.60 percent.

The 11 other graduates from Cebu-based schools who were in the top 10 of the November 2024 Nurses Licensure Examination are:

4. Marc Emmanuel Arepal Estillore — Cebu Normal University (91.80 percent)

5. Jaymi Loise Basilla Abellana — Cebu Normal University (91.60 percent)

6. Liza May Collamar Salas — Cebu Normal University (91.40 percent)

7. Laarni Jane Acibo Durango — Cebu Normal University (91.20 percent)

8. Mae Jyn Bartido Rosalita — Cebu Normal University (91.00 percent)

Mary Angelique Jore Tabasa — Cebu Normal University (91.00 percent)

9. Roy Justin Harani Erandio — Cebu Normal University (90.80 percent)

Roxxane Virgie Bebanco Libron — Cebu Doctors University (90.80 percent)

10. Adrianne Lauren Torres Ozaraga — Velez College (90.60 percent)

Kert Bea Labus Rom — Velez College (90.60 percent)

Jeremiah Paul Capangpangan Ureta — Cebu Normal University (90.60 percent)

The PRC Board of Nursing released the full results 14 working days after the exams.

The Nursing board exams were conducted on November 9-10, 2024, at PRC testing centers located in NCR, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan De Oro, Calapan, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Palawan, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga.

