Amicus Curiae: Exploring PH’s cultural diversity in APAA 2024

As a predominantly Catholic country, it is a belief that if you do not want it to rain on a special day, then offer eggs to the miraculous Sta. Clara or other churches.

Perhaps prayers spared from bad weather the holding of the 76th Council Meeting of the Asian Patent Attorneys Association (APAA) last November 18 to 21, 2024 at the SMX Convention Center and Conrad Hotel in Pasay City, Metro Manila.

Successive tropical cyclones have severely impacted the Philippines, with Super Typhoon Man-yi, locally named Pepito, being the most recent. This storm, with sustained winds exceeding 185 km/h, made two landfalls—first in Catanduanes on November 16, and subsequently in Aurora Province the day after.

As Pepito changed its course, the four-day APAA conference was blessed with warm weather suited for networking and purposeful discourse among peers as well as excursions.

With over 1,300 participants, this year is the fourth time APAA conference was held in the Philippines as it previously hosted in 1990 (Manila), 2000 (Cebu), and 2011 (Makati) organized by the Intellectual Property Association of the Philippines (IPAP).

The APAA 2024 logo draws inspiration from the captivating mythical bird Ibong Adarna revered in Filipino folklore as an enchanting creature renowned for its seven-colored, ornate tail feathers.

The wordmark is woven in the style of the traditional Saputangan tapestry weave by Yakan weavers, highlighting the rich cultural heritage of the Philippines and the importance of collaboration in creating something truly special.

Delegates had the chance to explore the country rooted in cultural diversity, warm hospitality, and a vibrant spirit as a melting pot of indigenous, Malay, Spanish, and American influences. The country boasts a unique cultural landscape that is reflected in its traditions, cuisine, arts, and its people.

The Spolarium by Juan Luna was the backdrop of the group picture at the National Museum of Fine Arts leg of the “Charms of Old Manila” tour. There was also a visit to Rizal Park, National Museum of Natural History and the San Agustin Church, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, housing priceless religious artifacts and historical treasures.

Repertory Philippines entertained the delegates in “An Afternoon of Music” that featured a concert of popular Broadway hits and Christmas carols.

“A Shopping Art’venture” was a day of history at Manila American Cemetery and Shrine and the urban art scene at the bustling Bonifacio Global City.

A unique gastronomical adventure at Balé in Pampanga offered a home-cooked Kapampangan feast in the “Strictly for Foodies” tour.

The “Art in the Hills of Antipolo” tour is an artistic and creative journey at the Pintô Art Museum, a vibrant display of paintings, sculptures, installations, and immersive experiences made by Filipino contemporary artists.

In “Karaoke Bowl”, bowling and billiards games combined with karaoke sessions that showcased the singing prowess of the delegates.

The “Wellness Day” tour featured unwinding in a wellness village nestled in Tagaytay Highlands through relaxing “hilot” (local massage) followed by a laughter and dance yoga session.

A “Trip Back to Time” is a voyage to Taal, Batangas which still has semblance of a Spanish colonial town in the early 17th–20th century.

Two groups travelled to the Masungi Georeserve in Baras Rizal. In “Trees and Teas Forest Walk”, delegates embarked on a stroll discovering the diverse local flora and fauna including a tea-tasting activity featuring indigenous plants.

The “For Adventure Seekers” tour is a thrilling eco-adventure for immersion in the lush rainforest amid massive limestone formations while navigating the “sapot” (spider’s web) and “bayawak” (monitor lizard) rope courses, and the nature scene at “liwasan” (plaza).

The Golf tournament was held at the Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club using the Legends Course, an award-winning Jack Nicklaus designed championship course, accentuated by undulating mounds and dog-leg holes.

Established in December 1969, some of APAA’s activities include exchanging information and views concerning Intellectual Property (IP) protection on issues involving anti-counterfeiting, copyright, patents, designs, trademarks, and emerging IP rights, and their enforcement in different jurisdictions.

The association now has more than 2,500 members from 21 Recognized Groups in Australia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam, as well as from Bhutan, Brunei, Laos, and Mongolia.

(Atty. Dennis R. Gorecho is the Junior Partner of the Sapalo Velez Bundang Bulilan Law Offices and a member of the Intellectual Property Association of the Philippines/ IPAP Board of Trustees. For comments, e-mail [email protected], or call 09175025808 or 09088665786.)

