Rains to continue over parts of PH due to 3 weather systems

MANILA – The intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), the shear line, and the northeast monsoon or “amihan” will continue to bring cloudy skies with rains over parts of the country, the weather bureau said Friday.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Mindanao, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, and the Negros Island Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the ITCZ.

The shear line will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Quezon, Laguna, and the Bicol region.

Cagayan Valley, the Cordillera region, and Aurora will have cloudy skies with rains while Metro Manila and the rest of Central Luzon will experience isolated light rains due to the amihan.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said Northern Luzon and the eastern section of Central Luzon will experience strong winds and rough coastal waters.

The day’s temperature will range from 22.5°C to 32.7°C.

