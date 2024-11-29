November 2024 Nurses Licensure Exams top 1: How Chariemae Cañazares achieved academic success

CEBU CITY, Philippines – For many, the idea of taking on a challenge as daunting as nursing school might feel like climbing a mountain without a clear summit in sight.

The long nights of study, the grueling clinical hours, and the pressure to excel can often overshadow the dream of donning that crisp white uniform.

But for Chariemae Cañazares, challenges weren’t obstacles. They were invitations to grow, a chance to prove that determination and grit could conquer even the toughest of odds.

In the November 2024 Nurses Licensure Exams (NLE), Cañazares didn’t just pass. She soared to the very top and earned the coveted topnotcher spot with a rating of 92.60 percent.

But her journey wasn’t defined by luck or mere talent but by her unyielding desire to push boundaries and set goals for herself.

“Entering nursing school, I was well aware of its demanding nature, which in fact, was the very reason for my choice of pursuing the course — I craved the challenge,” Cañazares said in an interview with Ang Suga, the official publication of Cebu Normal University (CNU) last May 20, 2024.

Chamae, or Chai as she is fondly called by her family and friends, is known for more than just her nickname at CNU.

Chariemae Cañazares: The Dean’s Lister

According to Ang Suga, Cañazares is celebrated among her peers as the College of Nursing’s (CN) lone Dean’s Lister (DL) for the Academic Year (A.Y.) 2022–2023.

Cañazares shared that earning the title of Dean’s Lister is not about being naturally gifted. Instead, it’s about hard work, determination, and having a solid routine.

They say taking up nursing is like working a graveyard shift even before earning your degree. The coursework, clinical rotations, and the constant juggling of time leave little room for rest. But Cañazares took these challenges head-on.

She disproves the belief that nursing school is all about stress and burnout. And her secret? A well-thought-out plan that starts with the basics: getting enough rest, eating well, and organizing her tasks before her day begins.

“Study your study routine first so that it allows you to study effectively. Also, don’t forget to study smart and always prioritize your health,” she said in the interview.

Cañazares shared with the publication the study routine that kept her motivated and focused. Before diving into her lessons, she prepares everything she needs—her study space, materials, and even her favorite snacks. This way, she can study without interruptions.

She also creates her personalized syllabus, which serves as her guide and sets small rewards for herself after completing her tasks.

Finding balance

For Cañazares, staying healthy is just as important as hitting the books. To keep herself calm and focused, she often listens to classical music while studying, a habit that helps her stay in the zone.

Her journey, however, isn’t solely about academic excellence. It’s also about understanding her limits and finding balance. Despite following a strict study routine, she recognizes the value of taking breaks.

After long hours of studying, she rewards herself with activities she enjoys, such as watching anime, working out, or simply resting. These small breaks, she shared, help her recharge and sustain her energy for the challenges ahead.

“These activities serve as a means to unwind and give my mind a break from studying, allowing me to recharge and maintain a healthy balance between work and leisure,” she shared with Ang Suga.

Cañazares said her approach to nursing is more than just a way to excel in school—it’s a foundation for the kind of nurse she wants to become. She sees her efforts as preparation for the care she will one day provide to her patients.

She hopes to be a nurse who makes a difference, even in small ways, for patients who may not have much. Every hour spent studying and every challenge she overcomes is a step closer to becoming the compassionate and resourceful nurse she dreams of being.

Cañazares believes that success in nursing lies in finding a balance between knowledge, skills, and character.

“Immerse yourself in the right learning environment, pursue excellence in your passion, move with purpose, study smart, prioritize self-care, and equip yourself with knowledge, skills, and character,” she said.

