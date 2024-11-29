bai Hotel Cebu illuminates the holidays with “Christmas Wonders”  

bai Hotel Cebu again marked the beginning of the most magical season with an enchanting Christmas tree lighting ceremony on November 21, 2024.

This holiday season, as the lights of bai Hotel Cebu‘s Christmas tree sparkle, they reflect more than just their physical glow. They symbolize the achievements, generosity, and shared joys that make the hotel a true wonder.

This annual event has become a cherished tradition, and this year, it was made even more special as the hotel also celebrated its seventh anniversary.

Under the theme “Christmas Wonders,” the evening was a testament to bai Hotel’s dedication to creating unforgettable experiences and upholding a strong community spirit.

A Celebration of Milestones

The evening’s grandeur went beyond the shimmering lights of the Christmas tree. It was a night to honor milestones that reflect bai Hotel Cebu’s unwavering commitment to excellence over the past seven years.

Awards that the hotel has earned were proudly displayed, signifying the continual recognition it has received from guests and hospitality experts.

Alfred Reyes, the General Manager of bai Hotel Cebu, acknowledged the significant role of the hotel’s employees in achieving these accolades. “It’s really something I would say doesn’t just belong to me as a General Manager but to our entire team,” Reyes shared.

“Our guests, rating us on platforms like Facebook, TripAdvisor, and Google, have ranked us number one for two consecutive years. This seventh anniversary is a testament to all the hard work and dedication that have made bai Hotel what it is today.”

Spreading Holiday Cheer with Purpose

True to its role as a community-centered institution, bai Hotel Cebu also used the occasion to give back.

The hotel extended a monetary donation to Kythe Foundation Inc., demonstrating a heartfelt connection to its guests and the people it strives to support through meaningful initiatives. This act of giving underscored the hotel’s values of compassion and service, perfectly aligning with the spirit of the holiday season.

The lighting of the stunning Christmas tree, adorned with intricate fairy-inspired decorations, was the night’s highlight. Guests gathered in the hotel’s lobby to witness this radiant display and enjoy a captivating evening of music, wonder, and togetherness.

The celebration brought a palpable sense of joy and connection among attendees, reaffirming bai Hotel Cebu’s place as a beacon of hospitality and festivity in the region.

Seven Years of Commitment to Excellence

bai Hotel Cebu’s seventh anniversary celebrates years of remarkable service and serves as a symbol of perseverance and teamwork. Over the years, the hotel has built a reputation synonymous with unparalleled guest experiences.

Reyes attributed this success to the collective effort of all employees, stating, “The hard work of everyone is finally paying off. We are proud of where we stand today, and the awards and recognition result from what everyone has come together to achieve.”

Looking Ahead

With the “Christmas Wonders” event setting the tone for the festive season, bai Hotel Cebu continues to shine as a hub of warmth, elegance, and community spirit.

The evening wasn’t just about lighting up a tree—it was about illuminating the values that define the hotel. From its commitment to excellence to giving back, bai Hotel Cebu remains an integral part of the Cebuano community and a beloved destination for locals and tourists.

