Honoring five years of excellence: Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort – Panglao and its pioneers

Since its opening in November 2019, Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort-Panglao—the first international chain resort in Bohol—has consistently set the standard for hospitality, showcasing the island’s beauty to the world.

From our humble beginnings to becoming a leader in Bohol’s tourism industry, this journey would not have been possible without the hard work, passion, and dedication of each one of you. Together, we have built not just a resort, but a family that stands united through all challenges Doer Escoto Cluster General Manager Best Western Plus The Ivywall Hotel and Resort

To mark its anniversary this year, the resort highlighted its remarkable journey through a photo exhibition, featuring key milestones from its construction and grand opening in 2019 to its community engagements, recent awards, and achievements. The celebration also honored its pioneering team members, whose dedication has been instrumental in the resort’s success.

5 years of friendship and resiliency

In celebration of its 5th anniversary, Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort-Panglao launched the Ivywall Expo at the resort’s Bar Lounge. This exhibition brought to life the resort’s inspiring journey over the past five years, showcasing a collection of photos highlighting its transformation from concept to reality. Guests were treated to a visual timeline of the resort’s milestones, from its construction and grand opening in 2019 to its recent recognitions and awards.

The expo celebrated the resort’s achievements and testament to its commitment to excellence and its role in elevating the hospitality industry in Panglao, Bohol. Attendees were given a glimpse into the stories behind the resort’s success, including its dedication to quality service, sustainable practices, community engagements, and memorable guest experiences.

Guests, including Judy Dela Cruz Gabato, the Department of Tourism Regional Director for Region 7, graced the event. Members of the Bohol Association of Hotels, Resorts, and Restaurants (BAHRR) also attended and showed their support for the occasion.

The Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort Expo served as a heartfelt tribute to the people and partnerships that have played an integral role in the resort’s success and a preview of its aspirations for the years to come.

The witnesses of growth

The property is also celebrated by honoring the dedicated members who have been with the resort since its grand opening in 2019. The occasion was highlighted by an elegant six-course dinner, set against the backdrop of Christmas melodies performed by Koro Seraphim, creating a festive and memorable atmosphere.

The evening recognized the unwavering commitment and contributions of long-serving team members from various departments who have played pivotal roles in the resort’s success. Service awards were presented to: Moira Kelly Garan – Executive Assistant, Noegel Plaza – Front Office Manager, Lilibeth Cartagenas – Finance Manager, John Michael Dela Peña – Lifeguard Team Lead, Mark Knoflher Guimala – F&B Assistant Manager, Randy Lepiten – Commi I / Kitchen Custodian, Mark Ryan Albuladora – Purchasing Supervisor.

This celebration not only reflected on the past five years of achievements but also expressed deep gratitude to the individuals who have been integral to the resort’s journey. Their dedication and hard work embody the spirit of hospitality and service excellence that Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort-Panglao continues to uphold.

A Tree for every milestone

The property has five symbolic Christmas trees strategically placed across the resort. Pioneers of the business were given the honor of illuminating these vibrant trees, each representing a defining chapter in the resort’s journey.

Here are the stories behind each tree:

The Tree of Ground Zero – A tribute to the resort’s foundation, celebrating its dedication to exceptional service and the essence of Filipino hospitality.

The Tree of Malasakit during the Pandemic – A symbol of the resort’s resilience during the global pandemic and its unwavering support for both guests and employees.

The Tree of Resilience Through Typhoon Odette – Reflecting the resort's determination to rebuild and support the community in the aftermath of Typhoon Odette.

The Tree of Strength and Readiness – Showcasing the team's growth, adaptability, and commitment to continuous innovation.

The Tree of Leadership – Highlighting the resort's leadership in setting hospitality standards and driving the growth of tourism in Bohol.

These Christmas trees go beyond the season’s decor; they serve as powerful symbols of the resilience, dedication, and impact of the Ivywall family. Each tree stands as a testament to the resort’s unwavering commitment to its community, its people, and the tourism industry it proudly represents. Doer Escoto, the property’s Cluster General Manager has expressed to continue the resort’s virtue, saying “As we light these trees tonight, let us also light the path forward for the next five years and beyond. Let us continue to demonstrate the “Malasakit” that has brought us this far, to serve our guests and our community with heart and excellence.”

The Flavors Panglao

Beyond its breathtaking views of Alona Beach, Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort-Panglao is also celebrated for its distinctive culinary offerings. As part of its anniversary celebration, the resort showcased an exquisite six-course dinner that encapsulated the unique flavors of the island.

The journey began with Lunhaw nga Panam-is, a vibrant salad of mixed greens, foie gras, honey, brown sugar, olive oil, toasted almonds, and a chocolate-sambag vinaigrette. For the appetizer, guests enjoyed Pina-isan na Salmon, a delightful soft-shell taco filled with garlic confit, pimiento, pickled chili, mayonnaise, cilantro, and lime.

To cleanse the palate, the chefs served Sambag-Lubi Sorbet, a refreshing blend of tamarind, coconut milk, lime juice, and mint leaves. Next came the soup course, Dagat og Bino, a rich combination of sea urchin, tomato puree, Italian herbs, white wine, and mirepoix.

The entrée, Baka sa Asin Tibook ug Ube, featured tender Angus beef paired with ube mash, asparagus, baby carrots, haricot vert, and a cranberry reduction, elevated by the unique touch of Bohol’s Asin Tibook.

For dessert, guests indulged in a quartet of sweet creations: Kinampay Entremet, Tablea Ganache Citrus Mango Profiteroles, and Banana Peanut Kisses à la Tart, offering a memorable conclusion to the culinary adventure.

This six-course experience not only celebrated the resort’s milestone but also showcased the vibrant and diverse flavors of Panglao, leaving an unforgettable impression on its guests.

Christmas Party Package 2024

This Christmas season, Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort-Panglao invites guests to celebrate in the heart of Panglao with exclusive Christmas Party Packages. As the first international resort brand on the island, the property offers a unique blend of world-class hospitality and festive island charm, perfect for family or company gatherings.

Winter Snowyland Package: Php 49,999 (Minimum of 30 persons)

This package includes:

Exclusive use of the Function Room, Terraza Roof Deck, or Alon All Day Beachfront for up to six (6) hours, including ingress and egress.

Complimentary basic sound system.

Managed buffet lunch or dinner with one (1) round of iced tea.

15 bottles of local beer.

Waived corkage fee for one (1) Lechon.

Basic table and chairs set-up.

Registration table.

Complimentary use of projector and projector screen.

Events welcome board or signage.

Special Christmas Tokens:

A Gift Certificate for lunch or dinner for two (2) at Alon All Day Dining.

A Php 500 Gift Voucher redeemable at Terraza Roof Deck or Agos Pool Bar.

A Gift Certificate for an overnight stay for two (2) with breakfast in a Deluxe Room (raffle prize).

An exclusive room rate of Php 5,700 per night with buffet breakfast for two (2).

Golden Christmas Glow Package: Php 84,999 (Minimum of 50 persons)

This premium package includes:

Exclusive use of the Function Room, Terraza Roof Deck, or Alon All Day Beachfront for up to six (6) hours, including ingress and egress.

Complimentary basic sound system.

Managed buffet lunch or dinner with one (1) round of iced tea.

25 bottles of local beer.

25 glasses of local cocktails or soda for 50 guests.

Waived corkage fee for one (1) Lechon.

Basic table and chairs set-up.

Registration table.

Complimentary use of projector and projector screen.

Events welcome board or signage.

Special Christmas Tokens:

A Gift Certificate for lunch or dinner for two (2) at Alon All Day Dining.

A Php 500 Gift Voucher redeemable at Terraza Roof Deck or Agos Pool Bar.

A Gift Certificate for an overnight stay for two (2) with breakfast in a Deluxe Room (raffle prize).

An exclusive room rate of Php 5,700 per night with buffet breakfast for two (2).

These packages offer more than just a venue—they provide an opportunity to experience the renowned hospitality of Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort-Panglao in a festive, island-inspired setting. Celebrate the season with friends, family, or colleagues while enjoying the resort’s impeccable service and amenities.

For bookings and inquiries, you call at Tel: (038) 412 1128 or Mobile +63 917 832 2248 or send it to [email protected]. You can also visit their website to know more: www.bwplusivywall-panglao.com.