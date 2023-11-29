Best Western Plus Ivywall Resort-Panglao Celebrates 4th Anniversary with Boholano Talent Showcase

The Best Western Plus Ivywall Resort-Panglao, Bohol’s first international resort, marked its fourth founding anniversary and lit up the Christmas tree at Alona Beach Panglao on November 19. The event featured dazzling performances by Boholano talents, including the renowned Loboc Children’s Choir, creating a festive ambiance.

The Ivywall Resort’s anniversary celebration extends with a Christmas Party Package at Php 1,199.00 net per person for a minimum of 30 persons, promising more holiday surprises.

The Christmas tree lighting was led by notable figures like Dianna Christy Tamayo-Iñigo, with the addition of the unique “Padagan sa Kometa” tradition, connecting the resort’s parol to the Christmas Tree, a nod to Boholano heritage.

The stage showcased Boholano talents, including Kim Mainit and Brandon Kail Ungab from Voice of the Philippines, Floryn Rose Vergara, Tom Vergara, and the Loboc Children’s Choir, providing a memorable experience for attendees.





A meticulously curated 5-course dinner, featuring dishes like Corn Veloutê, Baked Salmon, and Bibingka Burnt Cheesecake, a specially made signature Ivywall dessert by their very own Chef George Michael “Gio” Iñigo, highlighted the resort’s commitment to exceptional dining.

The resort recognized Engineering Department Head Chief Eng’r Rixmon Lagur and employee Daryl Taer for their 3-year service, aligning with the core value of “malasakit” for the environment and community.

The night concluded with a heartwarming presentation of the resort’s Christmas ID, symbolizing employee collaboration amid challenges. Fireworks lit up the sky, offering a spectacular show visible from Alona Beach.



