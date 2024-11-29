Kumong Bol-Anon 18: Gentallan ready to fight Sasan for PBF title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — All eyes are on the Booy Gymnasium in Tagbilaran City this November 30, as Shane “Sugar Shane” Gentallan steps into the ring against Rholdan Sasan in the highly anticipated main event of Kumong Bol-Anon 18.

The bout which puts the Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) minimumweight title saw Gentallan, 26, tipped the scales at a precise 104.4 pounds, meeting the contracted minimumweight limit with ease on Friday, November 29.

Sasan overweight, penalty

In contrast, Sasan registered at 107.5 pounds—overweight by a significant margin. To ensure fighter safety, Games and Amusements Board (GAB) officials prohibited Sasan from cutting the excess weight, citing dehydration risks.

As a penalty, Sasan will be required to wear heavier 10-ounce gloves—15% above standard. Notably, if he wins, the PBF title will remain vacant due to his weight infraction.

Gentallan enters the bout with momentum, riding a three-fight winning streak. The former WBO Oriental Youth Minimumweight champion (10-1, 5 KOs) is hungry to claim the national title and bolster his resume.

Meanwhile, Sasan (8-5-1, 3 KOs) faces an uphill battle, not just against Gentallan but also against the added weight of expectations.

Other fights

Gentallan’s stablemate, Angelou Dalogdog and his opponent Francis Jay Diaz hit the scales at 111.5 lbs and 113 lbs, respectively.

Richard Laspona, another PMI prospect, weighed in at 111.2 lbs for his fight against former world title challenger Vergilio Silvano. Silvano needed a second attempt to make 113 lbs, adding extra tension to their upcoming clash.

Datu Adam and Anthony Galigao will also take to the ring in the super bantamweight division, weighing in at 121 lbs and 120 lbs, respectively.

