Adolfo makes weight, eyes upset and WBC title in Thailand 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Prime Stags Boxing Gym’s rising prospect Michael Adolfo and hometown bet Danai Ngiabphukhiaw passed the official weigh-in for their World Boxing Council (WBC) Asia flyweight title that will happen on Friday, November 29 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Adolfo weighed in 111.1 pounds, while Ngiabphukhiaw was a bit heavier at 111.2 lbs during the official weigh-in on Thursday, November 28 to schedule their WBC regional title showdown set for 12 rounds.

The 25-year-old Cebuano boxer stepped in to replace his stablemate, Kit Ceron Garces who was injured in training in their gym in Talisay City, Cebu earlier this month.

READ MORE:

Capuloy-Tinampay WBF title showdown set on December 10

Taiwan boxer at center of Olympic gender row ‘quits event’

Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight draws record betting for combat sports event

Despite the short notice, Adolfo was currently training when his name got called, making him fit to take on the veteran Thai.

Adolfo holds a record of six wins with two losses and three knockouts, while Ngiabphukhiaw has a more veteran resume of 23-5-1 (win-loss-draw) with 12 knockouts.

Adolfo is riding on a winning momentum following a back-to-back winning streak, particularly his win over former world title challenger Vergilio Silvano by unanimous decision last July at SM Seaside City Cebu.

Meanwhile, Ngiabphukhiaw has a longer winning streak of three fights that included a draw last June against China’s Huerban Qiatehe in Pattaya, Thailand, for the same title he now seeks against Adolfo.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP