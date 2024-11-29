Big bike hits man crossing Mandaue street, cuts his leg

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — A pedestrian’s leg was cut after he was hit by a big bike while crossing at M.C Briones St. in Barangay Basak, Mandaue City on Thursday aftermoon, Nov. 28.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro, spokesperon of the Mandaue City Police Office, said that the 38-year-old man was bringing food for lunch for his wife who was working at a establishment located across the street that he was crossing.

Leg severed

Villaro said that the 24-year-old driver a certain Lawrence was travelling along M.C Briones going to the south when he rammed into the man.

The man managed to turn his body to avoid getting hit by the big bike but the front wheel of the big bike collided with the right leg of the man.

The impact caused the leg to be severed from the man, and the leg was thrown several meters away from where the motorcycle hit the man.

The man was brought to a hospital but his right leg could no longer be reattached, said Villaro.

Villaro said that the victim and the rider reached an amicable settlement.

The rider will shoulder the expenses at the hospital, prosthetic leg attachment, and the worth of the loss of livelihood of the victim.

Pedestrian and skywalk

Hyll Retuya, acting department Head of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue, said that there was no pedestrian lane in the area, and, supposedly, the pedestrian should have used the skywalk near the area.

“Kini nga hitaboa gahapon, duol ra gyud kaayo sa Skywalk. No offense bitaw sa biktima, pero if mosunod lang gyud unta sila and adto molabang sa saktong labanganan especially if a skywalk is safely provided, wala gyud unta to nahitabo gahapon,” Retuya said.

(What happende yesterday, the skywalk was just there, very near. No offense to the victim, but if they only would just have crossed the street at the right area to cross it especially if a skywalk is safely provided, that accident would not have happened yesterday.)

“Sa tanan pedestrians, hinaut magsilbi ni nga leksyon, nga unta adto ra gyud mosubay sa mga pedestrian lanes ug sa skywalk kung naa sa maong lugar. Dili nato ipasulabi ang katapulan sa pagsaka sa maong skywalk, kay mao ra gyud kini ang pinakasafe nga buhaton sa atoang mga pedestrians,” said Retuya as he encouraged pedestrians to use pedestrian lanes or skywalk for their safety.

(To all pedestrians, let this be a lesson or a reminder that we should cross on pedestrian lanes and in skywalks if there is one in the area. We should not let laziness in going up the skywalk get the best of us, because that is the only way or the safest way for pedestrians to do.)

Advice to drivers

Villaro, MCPO spokesperson, said she was encouraging drivers especially with big vehicles to be careful when travelling as there might be an individual or animal that might cross the street.

She is also reminding pedestrians to always be careful and mindful when crossing the street.

“Careful gyud ta. Kita tanan responsible ta sa ato lakaw, sa atoang palibot. Mocaution gyud ta, para mawarning ta nga dili ta madisgrasya sa kadalanan,” said Villaro.

(We should always be careful. We are all responsible in getting to our destination safely and be always mindful of our surroundings. We should caution motorists so that the latter would know we are there and to avoid accidents on the road.)

